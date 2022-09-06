SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-five matchup between Class ‘AA’ rivals Washington and Jefferson. The match lived up to the hype needing five sets to determine the winner, with Washington eventually picking up the 16-14 victory in the fifth for the 3-2 victory.

It was Jefferson taking early control of the match. They led for nearly the entire opening set, as the Cavs took a 1-0 lead in the match with a 25-17 victory.

But Washington wasn’t phased as they won each of the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Much like their crosstown counterparts, Jefferson showed its resolve with a 25-20 win in the 4th to force a decisive 5th.

In the 5th, regulation wasn’t enough as Washington would pick up the 16-14 win to secure the 3-2 victory.