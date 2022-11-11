SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three more spots in next week’s South Dakota Class ‘AA’ State Volleyball Tournament were clinched today as Sioux Falls Washington, O’Gorman and Pierre each earned their way to Sioux Falls with 3-0 sweeps in the SoDak 16.

Washington defeated Douglas, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10. O’Gorman knocked off Spearfish, 25-9, 25-3, 25-11. Pierre beat Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

With those three advancing on Friday, seven of the eight spots for next week’s State Tournament have been locked up. The teams competing next week are listed below.

#1 Washington

#2 O’Gorman

#3 Harrisburg

#4 Jefferson

#5 Pierre

#6 Lincoln

#7 Huron

The final spot will be determined on Saturday when 8-seed Rapid City Stevens hosts No. 9 Roosevelt.