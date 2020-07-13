Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team’s NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name effective immediately.

The change comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review amid pressure from sponsors to make a change. A new name for one of football’s oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

