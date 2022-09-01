SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Friday with a double header at Howard Wood Field.

The first game will feature Rapid City Central against Lincoln at 4 p.m.

The second game of Friday’s double header will feature a cross-town rivalry in 11AAA as Washington (0-1) plays host to #1 Jefferson (1-0).

The Warriors enter the contest with a 0-1 record, following a 26-21 loss to Rapid City Stevens a week ago.

Washington had the lead at halftime, but Stevens was able to regain the lead in the second half and hold off the Warriors.

Injuries may be an issue for Washington who had a few players go down in last week’s game. Now they’ll look to fill those spots as they prepare to play a talented Jefferson squad.

For the second consecutive season, Jefferson opened the year with a victory, but this year’s was convincing.

The Cavaliers raced to a 29-6 lead at halftime and they’d continue to roll in the second half as they picked up the 43-13 win over defending state champion, Harrisburg.

The Tigers are very inexperienced after graduating 23 seniors last year. Jefferson, on the other hand, brought back all 22 starters and they looked ready to play last Saturday.

The talented QB-WR duo of Taylen Ashley and Griffin Wilde looked nearly unstoppable as the two connected several times for more than 160 yards.

The biggest addition to the offense may be running back Nelson Wright, who played for Roosevelt in 2021. The new weapon for the Cavs rushed for over 100 yards and that’s something Jefferson struggled with a year ago.

Washington’s defense has plenty of talent this season, including Abraham Myers, one of the top defensive ends in the state.

That defense will be tested on Friday evening against Jefferson’s high powered offense.

That clash of talent will certainly be fun to watch.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Jefferson and Washington will cross paths on Friday at 7 p.m. You can stream the contest by visiting the Game of the Week page online:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.