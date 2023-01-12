Click the video player above to see highlights from a trio of games above

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was a busy night for local basketball, including three games in the Sioux Falls area.

Washington and Lincoln each collected wins on Thursday. The Warriors outlasted Jefferson, 46-42.

Lincoln muscled past Roosevelt, 57-33.

In class ‘A’, Sioux Falls Christian improved to 6-1 with a 60-37 win over Tea Area. The game was close into the second quarter, but late in the first half, the Chargers began to pull away.

They’d eventually go on to win by 23 points.