Washington, Lincoln boys pick up wins Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the Washington and Lincoln boys were in action Tuesday night. The Warriors played host to Marshall, Minnesota, while Lincoln welcomed Huron to town.

The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-44 victory over the Tigers. Caleb Hiatt led the Patriots with 16 points. JT Rock tallied 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, while Khalil Cisse added 14 points. the Tigers were led by Max Kranzler, who scored a game-high 19 points.

Washington picked up its second straight win, as the Warriors outlasted Marshall 58-54. The Warriors were led by Mikele Kambalo who led all scorers with 19 points. Joe Uttecht and Tommy Peterson each added 9 points in the win. For Marshall, Noah Wilts paced the offense with 13 points, while Andrew Elton chipped in 9.