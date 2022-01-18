Washington, Lincoln boys pick up wins Tuesday night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the Washington and Lincoln boys were in action Tuesday night. The Warriors played host to Marshall, Minnesota, while Lincoln welcomed Huron to town.

The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-44 victory over the Tigers. Caleb Hiatt led the Patriots with 16 points. JT Rock tallied 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, while Khalil Cisse added 14 points. the Tigers were led by Max Kranzler, who scored a game-high 19 points.

Washington picked up its second straight win, as the Warriors outlasted Marshall 58-54. The Warriors were led by Mikele Kambalo who led all scorers with 19 points. Joe Uttecht and Tommy Peterson each added 9 points in the win. For Marshall, Noah Wilts paced the offense with 13 points, while Andrew Elton chipped in 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 