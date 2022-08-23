SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and for the four Sioux Falls public high schools, they each faced a crosstown rival in their season openers.

Last year’s runner-up Sioux Falls Washington entered the season ranked second in the Prep Media Volleyball Preseason Poll. The Warriors took on east-side rival Lincoln in their season opener.

The Warriors would outlast Lincoln 25-22 in the opening set. They’d rally from an early deficit to take the 2nd st 25-23, and then completed the sweep in the 3rd with a 25-20 victory.

Following their inaugural season a year ago, Sioux Falls Jefferson entered year 2 ranked 5th in the Preseason Poll. They opened the season against west-side rival Roosevelt.

Jefferson took the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-18 and 25-15, but Roosevelt would rally to force a 5th set, but the Cavaliers would pull out the 15-13 win in the decisive set to take the match 3-2.