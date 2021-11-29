Washington hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kalen Deboer being introduced as the head coach for Fresno State in 2019.

Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses.

The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, and the deal was announced a few hours later. DeBoer has spent two seasons at Fresno State, going 12-6.

The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play and yards per game and are second in scoring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 