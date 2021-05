SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington High School named its new boys basketball head coach.

Former assistant coach Jeff Tobin will take over for Craig Nelson, who took the boys basketball position at Brandon Valley. Tobin was an assistant coach with the WHS girls team last year as well as an assistant track coach.

Warrior Nation, please join us in welcoming Jeff Tobin as our next Warrior Head Boys Basketball Coach. Coach Tobin previously was an assistant coach in both Girls and Boys Basketball and is also an assistant Track Coach at WHS. #IAmAWarrior pic.twitter.com/W9op9l7IeY — WHS Boys Basketball (@WHSBoysBask) May 7, 2021

Washington boys basketball coach Craig Nelson has accepted the Brandon Valley Head Coaching position for boys basketball. School board still has to approve the hire a week from Monday. @KELOSports — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) April 17, 2021

Tim Reck, who was an assistant with the WHS boys team, took the head coaching job at Jefferson High School.