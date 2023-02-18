SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington boys basketball defeated top-ranked Jefferson 39-38 Saturday to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

It was a defensive contest throughout as the two teams combined for 13 points in the first quarter and 11 in the fourth. The Warriors held the host Cavaliers to just four points in the final frame.

Gage Gasca led Washington with 13 points and six rebounds. Mandalla Mohamed followed with 12.

Taylen Ashley was the lone Cavalier in double figures with 16 points.

Jefferson is now 17-1, while Washington improved to 11-7.