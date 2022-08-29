VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – This past weekend the USD volleyball team would welcome the Louisville Cardinals into Vermillion. While the match featured two former Sioux Falls athletes, neither of them would be competing for the home town Coyotes.

From 2016-2020, Sydni Schetnan was a standout athlete for Washington High school.

“My recruitment was more volleyball focused because I started recruiting for volleyball probably in 7th or 8th grade and then I started getting serious about it once I got into high school and then in my sophomore year is when I started getting interest from basketball school,” Louisville volleyball redshirt freshman Sydni Schetnan stated.

She began to consider playing both sports in college, and with Louisville giving her that opportunity, a reunion with a former high school teammate began to seem quite likely.

“Honestly when Sydni was going through her recruiting process I thought she was going to go to a basketball school, I thought she wanted to go play basketball somewhere but then she started talking to Louisville’s basketball team and she was like well I had talked to Louisville volleyball in the past, if somebody could make this work for me then lets do it and Louisville was the school that was going to make it work. So I was like come on,” Phekran Kong said.

“I’m not the best at like talking to people, I’m a real introvert so knowing someone here that could help me out like meeting people was very, very reassuring especially moving somewhere that’s a 13 hour drive away from my house. So, it was really nice to know I knew someone there,” Schetnan expressed.

With Louisville scheduling a early season trip to Vermillion, both Sioux Falls natives would return to their home state this past weekend.

“Well I found out like two years ago, I’ve thought about this for a while. But now that it’s actually here I’m like that time really flew by. But I’m like it’s exciting. Never thought I’d be playing back in South Dakota again but here we are,” Kong said with a smile.

The Cardinals would defeat the coyotes by a final of 3-0 on Friday. However, the Yotes would rebound with two straight victories to finish their weekend.

Kong and Schetnan each appeared in all 3 of the Cardinals matches in Vermillion this weekend. PK recorded 6 kills including 3 against USD, while Sydni tallied a kill in each of their wins over Missouri and Northern Kentucky.