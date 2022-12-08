SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The third-ranked Washington girls opened their season with a dominant 53-25 win over rival Lincoln Thursday night.

Lincoln scored the game’s first points, but then Washington answered with a 14-0 run. The Patriots would close the opening quarter on an 8-2 run to make it a 16-10 game at the end of the quarter.

From there though it was all Warriors, they limited the Patriots to just 15 more points over the next three quarters as they cruised to the 53-25 victory.

Washington senior Brooklyn Harpe led all scorers with 15 points to go along with 9 rebounds. The Warriors also got 14 points from Grace Pterson, and 6 each from Hannah Harpe and Isabel Carda.

The Patriots were led by Madison Evans’ 8 points, while Mariah Siem added 7 in the loss.