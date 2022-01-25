Washington girls knock off Lincoln, Mitchell outlasts Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class AA girls basketball, the second-ranked Washington Warriors hosted crosstown rival Lincoln, while Harrisburg welcomed Mitchell to town.

Washington and Lincoln’s game was tight until the 4th quarter, when the Warriors outscored the Patriots 24-13 as they picked up the 61-49 victory.

Lincoln’s Mariah Siem led all scorers with 22 points, while Washington was led by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, who tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Harpe and Alexus Motley each added 12 for the Warriors, while Adyson Sand chipped in 11 for the Patriots.

Mitchell erased a five-point halftime deficit to knock off Harrisburg 46-42. The Kernels were led by Sawyer Stoebner’s 21 points, 11 rebound double-double. Sarah Sebert added 11 points for the Kernels. Harrisburg’s Emilee Boyer paced the Tigers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Abby Flanagan added 10 points.