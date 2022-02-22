SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When it comes to Washington High School, and more specifically the girls basketball program, two is better than one.

Washington juniors Brooklyn and Hannah Harpe have now been playing at the varsity level for the past three seasons.

“My mom wanted us to be ballet and gymnastics but little did she know we’d grow to be 6 feet tall,” Brooklyn Harpe said.

While mostly fun, being a twin can come with its frustration.

“Like my teachers I get it, they’re aren’t going to know us apart all the time, they don’t have both of us in class so I’m used to it then. But sometimes if my friends get us wrong I’m like you shouldn’t be doing that,” Hannah Harpe said.

“When they’re together I can tell them apart very easily, when there’s 1500 kids walking in the hall between classes at a quick glance there’s time where I still might miss,” Washington Head Coach Jamie Parish said with a smile.

But the twin trend at Washington High doesn’t stop there.

“I have boy, girl twins at home, coach Evans, our football coach, has two boy twins at home. Mr. Malchow, our athletic director, has boy twins at home, so you can’t go anywhere without running into them,” Parish said.

And if you thought that was something, including Hannah and Brooklyn, there’s three other sets of twins within the Washington girls basketball program.

“Two sets are identical and two sets are fraternal,” Parish stated.

There’s the Harpe twins who you’ve met, Vanessa and Felicity Thompson on the sophomore team, Izzy and Sunny Getahun on the freshman roster and Izzy and Audrey Simmons on JV.

“They always look out for each other but they’re also a little more unfiltered when they address each other. If there’s something that one of them is doing wrong there’s times they’ll dish out a chewing that I don’t even think I would,” Parish said with a laugh.