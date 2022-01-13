Washington girls bounce back with win over Jefferson, Lincoln girls take down Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a pair of crosstown matchups in Class AA Girls basketball Thursday night. Top-ranked Washington looked to get back into the win column against Jefferson, while Lincoln clashed with Roosevelt.

The Warriors took early command of their game with the Cavaliers, jumping out to a 31-19 lead at the half. They’d continue to roll in the second, beating Jefferson 65-38.

Washington had 4 players score in double figures led Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s 23. Brooklyn Harpe and Alexus Motley each tallied 11, while Hannah Harpe added 10.

Jefferson was paced by Taliyah Hayes, who finished with 14 points on the night. Ella Silvernail chipped in 9, while Ashlen Johnson added 6.

Lincoln won its 3rd straight game with a 47-35 victory over Roosevelt.