SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington avenged an early season loss on Tuesday as they knocked off Jefferson 3-2.

The Cavaliers won set one 25-16, but the Warriors rallied with wins in set two and three.

Jefferson won set four, forcing a fifth, but that went the way of Washington who claimed the 15-13 win.

Washington handed Jefferson their second loss of the season with the 3-2 win.