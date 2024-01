SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington claimed a 58-39 win over Aberdeen Central in a battle of top-five teams in girls basketball Thursday night.

After the contest was tied at 24 at halftime, the third-ranked Warriors outscored the fifth-ranked Eagles 18-5 in the third quarter.

Grace Peterson scored a game high 18 points. Isabel Carda was also in double figures for Washington with 14 points.

Taryn Hermansen was the lone Aberdeen Central player in double figures with 15 points.