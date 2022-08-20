SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While high school football officially beginning these past few days, high school soccer’s season has now been in full swing for over a week.

Over in Yankton Trail Park, The Washington Warriors met the Rapid City Central Cobblers.

Most of this first half was played on the front foot of Washington, they had the Cobblers on their heels.

The Warriors already led 1-0 and moments later they would break through once again. Idriss Badi with a rocket into the net, Washington led 2-0.

Just moments later, Noah Weber would go back left pocket for the dagger.

Washington would go on to win by a final of 4-0 over the Cobblers.