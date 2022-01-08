Washington boys roll Pierre at home 64-44

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In boys high school hoops, Pierre was taking on Washington. In the first quarter, Jackson Edman couldn’t get it to go but Lincoln Keinholz had an aggressive rebound and putback for the Govs first bucket. Later in the first, Joe Uttect grabbed the rebound, pushed up ahead for Mikele Kambalo who then cashes in the 3. He had 26, Washington moved ahead by five.

Right before the end of the quarter, Pierre would push it up ahead for Matthew Hanson who just beat the buzzer, pulling the Govs within a single point heading into the second quarter. But Washington had it going on offense, they would swing it to the corner for Joe Uttect and the senior would finish for two. The Warriors roll at home 64-44 over Pierre.