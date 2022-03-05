SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Washington was hosting Watertown in the Class AA SoDak 16. During the opening quarter the Warriors were on offensive, they couldn’t get it to fall initially but Angok Akot was there for the put back. Washington with an early 4-0 lead.

Moments later, the Arrows were out in transition, Drew Norberg on the move and he would get it drop off the glass. He would finish with a team high 25. Then later in the 1st, Mikele Kambalo would drive, get cut off, then kicked it out for Mandalla Mohamed and the corner tray ball was money. Washington moved in front by 6.

2nd quarter, Norberg would keep his team in it. He would hit the pretty fadeaway “J”, this game would actually end up going into overtime and Washington would find a way to pull it out by a final of 70-63 advancing into the next round of the Class AA playoffs.