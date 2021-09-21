Washington boys hand Jefferson its first loss in soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson boys soccer team had started its inaugural season with 8 straight wins entering Tuesday night when they played crosstown rival Washington.

Jefferson tallied the game’s first goal, but Washington would even the game just before halftime. The Warriors then scored the go ahead goal in the second as they outlasted the Cavaliers 2-1 to hand Jefferson its first ever loss.

With the win, Washington improved to 6-1-2 on the year, while Jefferson moved to 8-1. The Warriors play at Tea Area on Thursday, while Jefferson plays Pierre on Saturday.