Washington basketball standout Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda commits to Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda was one of the most highly sought after basketball recruits in the country, ranked 29th nationally by ESPN, and today, she announced her commitment to the University of Texas.

The 6’1 guard held offers from some of the top schools in the country, and had narrowed her list to 10 last fall, which included the likes of Texas, Stanford, Oregon and Duke among others.

During her junior season, Mwenentanda was a finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Player of the Year after averaging more than 14 points and 7 rebounds per contest, helping lead Sioux Falls Washington to the Class AA State Championship.

After finishing up the summer AAU circuit, Mwenentanda was ready to make her commitment known, ultimately choosing the Longhorns.