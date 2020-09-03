Washington and Harrisburg will kick off Presidents Bowl on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Presidents Bowl is the Sioux Falls School District’s biggest fundraiser, and typically features a football doubleheader. The 29th edition will be spread over two days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with Washington against Harrisburg on Friday.

Harrisburg scored 56 points in the first half of Saturday’s opener against Rapid City Central, en route to a 63-7 win. Quarterback Jacob Knuth threw for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes, while eight Tigers caught passes.

Head coach Brandon White says Harrisburg will continue to lean on its depth, especially against a Washington team that’s getting better by the day.

“You just can’t simulate a lot of that stuff of the growth over a summer and the maturity of high school kids. They’re going to be fast, there’s some big boys up front on the offensive line that we’re going to have to utilize our speed with our defensive line, and we cannot turn the ball over versus them. If we give them extra possessions, they’re going to capitalize,” Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said.

Harrisburg won its opener with ease, while Washington outlasted Aberdeen Central 28-21. Max Thomson threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense created four turnovers. Head coach Ryan Evans says the Warriors have to be good on early downs against Harrisburg.

“First down is huge on both sides of the ball, it really is, and then we have to limit big plays on defense. And big plays doesn’t always mean touchdowns, sometimes it means we have to win that third-and-eight when we’re on D,” Washington head coach Ryan Evans said.



Washington and Harrisburg cross paths Friday night at Howard Wood Field. Kickoff is set for 6:00. The game will live stream on KELOLAND.com. We’ll also live stream Saturday’s contest between Roosevelt and Lincoln.