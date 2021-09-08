Washington alum Matt Farniok set to make NFL debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL season kicks off tomorrow night. For Sioux Falls Washington alum Matt Farniok, it’ll mark the start of his NFL Career with the Dallas Cowboys. Farniok’s former high school coach Chad Stadem reflected on what it’s been like watching one of his former players chase his dream.

Matt Farniok was selected in the 7th round by the Dallas Cowboys in this year’s NFL Draft.

“I started coaching him his sophomore year and it was just really nice to see. That was one of his visions in regards to picking a college, what would best get him ready,” Farniok’s Former High School Coach Chad Stadem said.

Farniok played offensive tackle in both high school and in college at Nebraska but continued to make himself more versatile.

“Last year they started repping him a little more at guard. I think Matt and most of us felt that would be more his natural position, that interior guy. He developed his skills to be a center there as well,” Stadem said.

That versatility proved valuable as he would play center for the Cowboys during their preseason.

“Watching all the preseason games and all that, watching him play, he got better and better. I really thought he was becoming more a better center than he was at guard,” Stadem said.

But making an NFL roster as a 7th round pick is no easy task. With rosters being trimmed to 53 players last week, Farniok would soon find out his fate.

“I texted him that morning good luck. I knew the cut time was four o’clock. You know a little after four I got a text that said I made the cut. We were pretty excited,” Stadem said.

And Thursday night, Farniok’s childhood dream will become reality.

“To be a part of watching one of your athletes work really hard, accomplish a dream he wanted to do. That was really fun to be a part of, and to see,” Stadem said.

Farniok and the Cowboys play Tampa Bay Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.