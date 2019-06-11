Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

TORONTO (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
    
The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3½ minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.
    
The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto's lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.
    
Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but couldn't get the final shot, having to give the ball up.

