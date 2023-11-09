VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Warner and Deubrook Area gave South Dakota an instant classic on Thursday, as the two combined to score a state championship game record 130 points.

The Monarchs scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters, plus fourteen in the fourth as they racked up a 76-54 win.

Warner scored six first half touchdowns all via their offense. Quarterback Hunter Cramer had two rushing scores and a passing touchdown.

Deubrook Area put up five first half scores with three of them coming via the offense, one via defense and one from the special teams.

The Monarchs scored four straight times. The first two in the second quarter and then two more in the third. That gave them a 56-36 lead.

However, back-to-back special teams touchdowns would allow Deubrook Area to get back within eight points.

J.P. Rogness had an 85 yard kick-off return and a 64 yard punt return for scores.

Warner would go on another run after that. Charlie Dulany, Hunter Cramer and Jesiah Baum all found the endzone, leading to 20 straight points and 76-48 lead.

Deubrook Area added six late, but it wasn’t enough as Warner claimed the 76-54 win.

The Monarchs tallied 642 yards of total offense. That included 454 yards rushing and 188 yards passing.

Cramer was named the Joe Robbie MVP and outstanding back. He threw for 188 yards and score, plus rushed for 211 yards and four scores.