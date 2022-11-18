SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Warner and Chester Area each punched their tickets to the South Dakota Class ‘B’ State Volleyball Championship with semifinal wins Friday night.

The top-seed and defending champion Monarchs faced Wolsey-Wessington in the first semifinal of the night. Warner took the opening set 25-20 to take an early 1-0 lead. They’d get into a groove from there winning the second set, 25-15 and the third, 25-11 to pick up the 3-0 victory.

Chester Area found itself in a battle with Burke in the other semifinal. After the Cougars rallied late to take the opening set 26-24, the Flyers would answer with a 25-19 victory in the second set to even the match at one.

In the third, Chester Area fought off set point multiple times and would comeback to win the set 27-25 to take a 2-1 lead in the match. They’d finish off the Cougars with a 25-22 victory in the 4th set.

Class B Results

Consolation Semifinals

#4 Northwestern defeated #8 Freeman 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-15)

#7 Castlewood defeated #6 Colman-Egan 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 27-25, 25-18)

Semifinals

#1 Warner defeated #5 Wolsey-Wessington 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-11)

#3 Chester Area defeated #2 Burke 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22)