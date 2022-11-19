SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Warner and Chester Area met for the Class ‘B’ State championship. Each punched their tickets with semifinal wins on Friday night.

The Monarchs defeated Wolsey-Wessington in the first semifinal of the night, While Chester Area took down Burke 3-1.

Saturday, it was a good set to begin the contest. Lauren Marcuson would fly in from the left side of view for the kill. Warner took a 21-19 lead.

Moments later, this time it was Kyleigh Schopp using her length for the block at the net. Warner would win set one 25-23.

In set two, the Monarchs were right back on the attack. Kyra Marcuson would slam home the kill, they would win set two 25-16. Chester would fight back to win set three but ultimately Warner would go on to win by a final of 3-1 claiming the Class B state championship.

Class ‘B’ Consolation Championship

Wolsey-Wessington 3 Burke 1