Warner claims 7th State Volleyball Championship with win over Colman-Egan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After finishing as state runner-up a year ago, the Warner Monarchs are once again the top team in Class B Volleyball, after knocking off Colman-Egan in straight sets in the Class B final.

The Monarchs started strong with a 25-19 victory in the first set. They’d continue to roll in the second set, quickly building a 15-8 lead before finishing it off with a 25-20 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Warner saved perhaps its best set of the tournament for the third and final one of the Class ‘B’ State Championship, as they rolled to a 25-8 victory to clinch the state title.

The Monarchs were led by Jennifer Aman, who tallied a championship match high 14 kills. Teammate Kyleigh Schopp added 10 kills in the win.

Colman-Egan’s Hailey Larson tallied a team-high 9 kills in the loss, while Mackenzie Hemmer added 6.

This was Warner’s 7th overall State Volleyball Championship and first since winning it all in 2018.