HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘B’ girls state tournament will see the only state championship without the top seed, following Friday’s semifinal upset.

#5 WALL 76, #1 WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 72

The first top seed in the girls state tournaments fell on Friday, following a thrilling four point win by #5 Wall.

The Eagles used a strong first quarter to jump out to a six point lead, however the Warbirds came charging back. They’d make it a two point game at halftime.

The third quarter was even, but Wall was able to outscore Wolsey-Wessington by two in the fourth, on their way to the narrow 76-72 win.

Three players scored in double figures for Wall. Nora Dinger scored 24 game high points, while Paige Kjerstad added 17. Rhea Tuckers had a strong day for the Eagles with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

For Wolsey-Wessington, they had three players score at least 20 points. Mya Boomsma led the way with 21 points. Mallory Miller and Leah Williams each added 20.

#3 VIBORG-HURLEY 52, #2 ETHAN 34

The second semifinal in Huron was an interesting one.

Ethan fell behind 27-15 after one half, but a strong third quarter found the Rustlers down 34-30 after three.

They’d score the first bucket of the quarter, but then the Cougars took over.

Viborg-Hurley outscored Ethan 18-2 in the final minutes of the game to pull away for the 52-34 win.

Denae Mach led the way for Viborg-Hurley. She posted 21 points. Charley Nelson added 16.

Ava Lingemann was the lone Rustler to post double figures. She tallied 13 points.

#5 Wall and #3 Viborg-Hurley will play for the class ‘B’ state title on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Huron Arena.