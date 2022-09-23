WALL, S.D. (KELO) — After receiving nearly 400 votes in this week’s poll, Lyman would meet Wall in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Raiders would grab the early lead when Teagan Gourneau rumbled his way in for a touchdown to give Lyman the early 6-0 lead.

Wall would answer though, Cedar Amiotte would scamper in for a 13 yard touchdown, and the Eagles would take a 7-6 lead following the extra point.

In the 2nd quarter, Wall pulled away for good, Mason Heath took in the option run to put the 14-6.

They’d add to their lead when Rylan McDonnell took a punt back to the house to extend the Eagles’ lead to 15.

They’d score two more times before half, including a beautiful pitch and catch as Blair Blasius hauled in Burk Blasius’ pass to make it 35-6.

After trailing 6-0 early, Wall would score 48 unanswered on their way to the 48-6 victory.