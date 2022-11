VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Wall Eagles claimed their first state championship in 28 years with a win in the DakotaDome on Friday.

Wall outlasted Parkston 34-14 in the 9AA state championship. It’s the first state title since 1994.

Your 2022 9AA State Champions! The Wall Eagles! pic.twitter.com/OIZEh1WIZ5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 11, 2022

Wall quarterback, Burk Blasius won the Joe Robbie MVP Award and the outstanding back award.

The Eagles finished the season with a 12-0 record.