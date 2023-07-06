SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Calgary Flames winger and Sioux Falls own Walker Duehr is back in Sioux Falls for the summer as he gears up for another season in the NHL.

Duehr became the first South Dakota born player to score a goal in the NHL this past January, and now with 28 career games under his belt, the allure of NHL has extended beyond just himself.

“It’s been an exciting year for myself and kind of just my family,” Duehr said. “And kind of them reaping the rewards too of my success this year too. It was a really cool year. I learned a lot.”

Duehr made his NHL debut in November of 2021, but played just one game that season. In 2023, he played in 27 of the team’s final 41 games. He scored seven goals in that time, including his first on January 12 in St. Louis.

“When I scored my first goal, that was something that kind of takes you back and you don’t really, I think it was something where you don’t really,” Duehr said. “I think it was a good week or so that it sunk in that it actually happened.”

Duehr spends his summers back here in Sioux Falls, putting in offseason work as he believes he’s just scratching the surface.

“I have a lot of work to do and I have a lot more to offer and keep getting better,” Duehr said. “I think there’s a lot of things to offer, and it starts kind of right now in the summer, just getting prepared for camp next season. And going into camp ready to earn that spot and keep that spot.”

For Duehr, it’s all about inspiring and leading the next generation of hockey players here in South Dakota.

“Being able to create that first wave of first player in the NHL from South Dakota, it’s cool,” Duehr said. “I take a lot of pride and honor in kind of leading the way, and hopefully there’s a lot more kids coming after me.”

Duehr finished the season with seven goals and four assists. He is set to get married later this summer.