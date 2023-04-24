SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls native, Walker Duehr has resigned a new contract with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames signed Duehr to a two-year, one-way contract extension with an AAV of $825,000 according to a release sent out by Calgary.

Duehr played in 27 games with Calgary this season, tallying 7 goals and four assists for 11 points. Duehr became the first South Dakotan to score a goal in the NHL when he scored against the St. Louis Blues in January.

Duehr, who signed as a free agent in 2021, became the first South Dakota born player to score a goal in an NHL game.