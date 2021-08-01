Wainwright solid for 7, rookie Sosa homers, Cards down Twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Wainwright allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one in his 176th career victory. Sosa went 3 for 3, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Dylan Carlson, who also had three hits, and Tommy Edman each doubled twice for St. Louis, which has won four of six. Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost four of five.