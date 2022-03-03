SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the Class ‘A’ Girls State Basketball Tournament were up for grabs as the SoDak 16 was held at neutral sites across South Dakota.

In Mitchell, top-seed Wagner faced 16-seed Winner. The Red Raiders would take an 11-point lead into the 4th quarter, but had to hold on for the 36-33 victory, sending Wagner to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years.

Winner’s Bella Swedlund led all scorers with 18 points in the loss.

In Madison, 2-seed West Central took on 15-seed Crow Creek. The Trojans would take early command of the game, jumping out to an early 14-2 lead. They’d lead by 14 after 1, 21 at halftime, and pick up the 54-40 victory over Crow Creek.

In the 7 vs. 10 matchup, it was Dakota Valley crossing paths with Mount Vernon/Plankinton. The Panthers trailed 4-0 early, but outscored the Titans 16-4 to take an 8 point lead after 1. That advantage would grow to 12 heading into halftime.

Dakota Valley would get the lead up to as many as 19 in the 2nd half, but then MVP would come alive. The Titans would trim the deficit to 4 in the 4th quarter, but couldn’t get any closer as the Panthers hang on for the 63-54 victory.

Class A SoDak 16 Results

#1 Wagner 36, #16 Winner 33

#2 West Central 54, #15 Crow Creek 40

#3 Hamlin 56, #14 Belle Fourche 34

#4 Lakota Tech 59, #13 Flandreau 54

#5 St. Thomas More 39, #12 Vermillion 36

#6 Sioux Falls Christian 60, #11 Sisseton 37

#7 Dakota Valley 63, #10 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54

#8 Red Cloud 50, #9 Florence/Henry 44