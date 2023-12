SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the top four ranked teams in class ‘A’ girls basketball earned wins on Tuesday.

Top-ranked Wagner was impressive. They made the trip to Sioux Falls, matching up with #5 Sioux Falls Christian.

The Red Raiders took home a 57-41 win.

Over in Hartford, #4 Vermillion overcame an early deficit to West Central. After trailing in the first, they’d roar back and cruise to a 55-31 win.