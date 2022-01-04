Wagner girls win battle of unbeatens, Lincoln edges past Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wagner girls took down Sioux Falls Christian in a battle of unbeaten Class A girls basketball teams, while Lincoln outlasted Pierre, 47-46.

The Red Raider girls took control of their matchup from the get go, building a 15 point halftime lead. But the Chargers would outscore Wagner 11-2 in the 3rd quarter to make it a 6 point game heading to the 4th. The Red Raiders held strong, picking up the 50-40 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Lincoln hosted Pierre in a AA girls matchup. After Pierre got the scoring started, the Patriots used a 10-0 run to build an early 7 point lead. The Governors would cut into the deficit, as they trailed by 2 after 1. But it was Lincoln pulling out the 47-46 victory.

