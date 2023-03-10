WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The top two teams in the class ‘A’ state girls basketball tournament are headed to the finals.

#1 HAMLIN 57, #4 RED CLOUD 35

#1 Hamlin opened semifinal Friday with a strong win over Red Cloud.

A strong first quarter from Kennedy Fridia helped Red Cloud grab the 15-13 lead after the first eight minutes, but the next eight minutes were all Hamlin.

The Chargers outscored the Crusaders 19-4 in the second period, opening up a 32-19 lead at the break.

And that lead just continued to grow in the second half.

Kami Wadworth led the way for Hamlin. She put up 23 points in their 57-35 win.

Aslan Blount led the Crusaders with 14.

#2 WAGNER 63, #6 SISSETON 45

The final semifinal on Friday saw a superb start for #2 Wagner.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter, giving the second seed a dozen point lead early.

From there, the two teams played quite even. Wagner outscored Sisseton by two in the second, but the Redmen answered by winning the third quarter, 18-15.

Wagner would pull away in the fourth with a 19 point period on their way to a 63-45 victory.

Freshman Ashlyn Koupal posted a game high 27 points on 6-10 shooting. Her sister, Macy added 17, while Emma Yost scored 14.

Three players scored in double figures for Sisseton, including Chloe Langager’s team high 12 points.

The class ‘A’ state championship will see Wagner and Hamlin meet on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. in Watertown.