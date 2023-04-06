HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — Our fourth finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Year is Hamlin’s Kami Wadsworth. Her decorated five-year career ended with a standout season and a state championship.

Kami Wadsworth scored 20 points per contest as a junior, though she felt there was still room to improve. This past summer, Wadsworth hit the floor with her sister Lexi, a former Hamlin and Northern State standout.

“We just worked very hard on the stuff that I needed to improve on like my short corner and my three point shot. We just kind of fine tuned it all, so that this season could be one of the best,” Kami Wadsworth said.

That connection didn’t stop in the offseason as Lexi is an assistant coach for the Chargers.

“Having her on the bench, just someone to look to her, my dad and espeically coach Koisti. I get a lot of stuff thrown at me, in my ear all the time, but it’s a big help and it helps me on the floor,” Wadsworth said.

Kami also focused on becoming the best player that Hamlin needed her to be.

“The best thing about her, is that it didn’t matter where we put her, she was going to make plays and what makes her such a good player, is that she makes everyone around her better,” Tim Koisti said.

Wadsworth’s numbers grew this season. The senior tallied 22 points per game on 55% shooting, her best marks in her five-year career.

“This year, it was very rare that she was one-on-one. It was double teams and triple teams, yet she still found a way to get open and make a shot or always find the right play. It’s not only her scoring, but her leading to an open shot for one of her teammates,” Koisti said.

Kami leaves Hamlin as their all-time leading scorer, having posted nearly 1,900 points. That feat, paired with a state title helped her to be named a Player of the Year finalist.

“It’s just really cool. Going through the whole season and doing it together as a team and now getting some awards after the season, it’s just cool seeing your hard work pay off,” Wadsworth said.

Wadsworth will play at USF next year.

The girls Player of the Year will be announced in our KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year Special, which airs on Saturday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m.