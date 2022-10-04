SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Viewers have a chance to vote this week for the eighth edition of the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

There are three contests to vote on this week, including two in South Dakota and one in Minnesota.

Here is a look at the three games:

The first is a matchup in Minnesota, featuring Luverne and Pipestone.

The next contest is a top five showdown in 11A as Sioux Falls Christian hosts Beresford.

Finally, viewers can have the option to vote for a 9AA matchup pitting #3 Hanson against Viborg-Hurley.

The game that earns the most votes will receive bonus highlights from their contest on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone. That show airs at 10:15 p.m.

Voting is open until Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 p.m.