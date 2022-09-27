SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returns with three more quality matchups, including a pair of top five showdowns.

Viewers can vote on this week’s contests by visiting the link below:

Here are the three games that are battling for the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week status:

The first choice is a battle of the top two teams in 11B as #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan hosts #1 Winner.

Another option is a cross class battle between #1 Pierre and #4 Brandon Valley.

The third and final option will feature the top ranked team in 9AA as Howard cross paths with Viborg-Hurley.

The contest that receives the most votes by Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m. will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following the conclusion of Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

The KELOLAND SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV this Friday, September 30.