SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting is now open for this week’s Viewers Choice Game of the Week.

The options this week are Timber Lake vs. Stanley County, Tri-Valley vs. West Central and Avon vs. Alcester-Hudson.

The game that receives the most votes will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s SportsZone show.

Voting is open until 10 p.m. on Thursday.