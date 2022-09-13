SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting is now open for this week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week as fans can vote for one of three 9-man contests.

Viewers can vote for their selection at the link below:

Here’s a look at the three choices for this week.

First, it’s a battle in 9AA as the top-ranked Howard Tigers, host Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy who is also receiving votes in the high school football rankings.

Then it’s a matchup of another two teams that are receiving votes. Elkton-Lake Benton received one vote in 9AA this week and they’ll now meet 9A #4 Canistota.

The third contest to vote on is a top five battle in 9B. #2 Hitchcock-Tulare hosts Avon on Friday afternoon.

The contest that receives the most votes, will receive bonus highlights and extended coverage on our website, following the conclusion on Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

The show airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.