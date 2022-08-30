SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returns this Friday with another trio of games that fans can vote on.

You can enter your vote for this week’s Viewers’ Choice game by visiting the link above.

This week’s choices feature contests from three 11-man classes.

First, it’s a top five showdown in 11AA as five time defending champ, Pierre travels east to play #4 Brookings.

In 11A, it’s a battle of two talented squads as #3 Canton plays host to Beresford. The Watchdogs aren’t ranked, but sit just outside the rankings by three votes.

Finally, in 11B it’s Clark/Willow Lake who is traveling to #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

The contest that receives the most votes, will be given bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone which airs at 10:15 p.m.

Voting is open until Thursday, September 1 at 10 p.m.