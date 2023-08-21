SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting is open for the second week of the KELOLAND Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Howard vs. Hanson contest was named the first Viewers’ Choice matchup and they received bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following their game.

Fans can vote on three more games to receive extended coverage following their games this Friday.

Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week Options:

#3 Sioux Falls Christian at #4 Canton

#4 Hamlin at #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary

#5 Corsica-Stickney at Alcester Hudson

Voting concludes on Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m.