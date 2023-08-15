SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school football season is here, which marks the return of several things, including the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

Every week, fans can vote on one of three options to be the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

The contest that receives the most votes will receive extended coverage on KELOLAND.com following our KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s three games feature Castlewood vs. De Smet, Garretson vs. Chester Area and Howard vs. Hanson.

Voting is open now and runs until Thursday evening at 10 p.m. The winner will be announced Thursday during KELOLAND News at 10.