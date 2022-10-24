SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returns this week with quarterfinal playoff action on Thursday, October 27.

There are three games that viewers can vote on. Here are this week’s choices:

Viewers’ Choice Poll – Quarterfinal Round

All three games are quarterfinal contests and the game that receives the most votes will earn the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

That contest will receive bonus highlights and coverage on our website, following the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s SportsZone will air on Thursday, October 27 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.