SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting is now open for this weeks Viewers Choice Game of the Week.

This week’s options include Hanson vs. Parkston, Wall vs. Hamlin and Gregory vs. Canistota.

The contest that receives the most votes will receive bonus highlights following the KELOLAND SportsZone on Thursday.

The show begins at 10:15 p.m.