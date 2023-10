SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting is underway for the Viewers Choice Game of the Week.

This week’s options include Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon in the Beef Bowl, Howard vs. Chester Area and Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Deubrook Area.

The contest that receives the most votes will earn bonus coverage on KELOLAND dot com, following Friday’s SportsZone show, which airs at 10:15 p.m.

Voting ends on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 p.m.